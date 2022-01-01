Judge denies Ant Anstead's emergency order for full custody of son

A judge has denied TV personality Ant Anstead's emergency order for full custody of his two-year-old son.

The Celebrity IOU: Joyride host and his ex-wife Christina Hall, née Haack, were granted joint legal and physical custody of their son Hudson after they finalised their divorce last year. However, on Thursday, the British presenter filed an emergency order for full custody.

According to People, a California Superior Court judge denied the request later that day because Ant failed to prove there were critical circumstances involving the child and didn't give Christina enough notice.

The judge has scheduled a hearing for 28 June during which both parties will appear to discuss the custody situation.

After Ant submitted the filing, which suggested Christina has Hudson on alternating weekends, the Christina on the Coast star responded via a statement to People.

"What Ant is doing deeply saddens me," she said. "If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested."

Responding to her ex's claim that she has been mostly absent from their son's life, Christina insisted, "I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them."

The reality TV star also shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, six, with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, while Ant is father to daughter Amelie, 18, and son Archie, 15, from his first marriage.

He is currently dating actress Renée Zellweger, while Christina married her third husband, real estate agent Joshua Hall, earlier this month.