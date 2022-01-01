Jessica Biel reflects on 'ups and downs' of Justin Timberlake marriage

Jessica Biel has reflected on the "ups and downs" of her marriage to Justin Timberlake.

The Sinner actress and the music star began dating in 2007 and they tied the knot in October 2012.

When asked about her personal life during a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Jessica noted that she was looking forward to celebrating her 10th wedding anniversary with Justin later this year.

"I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like, 'Oh my gosh, 10 years, that's a really substantial amount of someone's life,'" she smiled. "I just feel really proud of it... We've had our ups and downs like everybody and I'm just really proud of it and I'm still the happiest and loving my life."

In addition to pursuing careers in the entertainment industry, Jessica and Justin are parents to sons Silas, seven, and Phineas, who was born in July 2020.

But the star previously revealed that juggling parenthood and work can be difficult.

"(The) balance of everything is very different and super hard," she acknowledged during an interview for Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast last year. "Someone said to me, 'Two is like having a thousand.' And that's exactly what it feels like."