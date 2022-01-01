Dan Aykroyd and Donna Dixon split after nearly 40 years of marriage

Dan Aykroyd and Donna Dixon are separating after almost four decades of marriage.

In a statement issued to People, the former couple explained that they intend to remain "legally married" and would continue a "loving friendship".

"After 39 years as a couple, we are now on separate life paths. We remain legally married, co-parents, co-workers and business partners," they commented. "This is our choice in loving friendship."

They did not divulge details on what led to the decision.

The actors married shortly after meeting on the set of Doctor Detroit in 1983, and went on to appear in four other films together, including 1983's Twilight Zone: The Movie, 1985's Spies Like Us, 1988's The Couch Trip, and 1994's Exit to Eden.

They share three daughters - Danielle, 32, Belle, 28, and Stella, 24.