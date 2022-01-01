Priscilla Presley praises Austin Butler's performance in Elvis

- NEWS
Priscilla Presley has praised Austin Butler for his portrayal of her late ex-husband Elvis Presley.
In a recent Facebook post, Priscilla revealed she and Memphis Mafia member Jerry Schilling had recently attended a private screening of the upcoming Elvis film, directed by Baz Luhrmann.
In her short review, she wrote, "Austin Butler, who played Elvis, is outstanding. Halfway through the film Jerry and I looked at each other and said WOW!
"Bravo to him... he knew he had big shoes to fill. He was extremely nervous playing this part. I can only imagine."
Priscilla had comments for other members of the cast and crew, too - including Tom Hanks as Elvis' manager Colonel Tom Parker.
"What a character he was," she noted. "There were (sic) two sides to Colonel; Jerry and I witnessed both."
Elvis chronicles the life and career of the rock and roll icon, with a particular focus on his complex relationship with his manager.
The Dallas actress explained, "The story, as we all know, does not have a happy ending. But I think you will understand a little bit more of Elvis' journey, penned by a director who put his heart and soul and many hours into this film."
To conclude with praise for the director, Priscilla added, "It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered."
Elvis will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival later this month ahead of a wide release in late June.