Drew Barrymore apologises for 'making light' of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial

Drew Barrymore has apologised for "making light" of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial.

The case is currently being heard at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia, with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor suing his ex-wife for $50 million (£38 million) over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she described herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse", while the Aquaman actress is countersuing Depp for $100 million (£77 million), claiming his former lawyer defamed her by rejecting the abuse claims.

During a recent conversation on The Drew Barrymore Show, host Drew described the court case as "a seven-layer dip of insanity", and on Sunday, she took to Instagram to apologise for making the controversial comment.

"It has come to my attention that I have offended people with making light of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, and for that, I just want to deeply apologise and appreciate everyone who spoke out because this can be a teachable moment for me and how I move forward and how I conduct myself," she stated. "I can be a more thoughtful and better person moving forward because all I want to do is be a good person and I very much appreciate the depth of this and I will grow and change from it... And I thank everyone for helping me grow along the way and teaching me. Thank you."

Depp and Heard were married between 2015 and 2016.

The Benny & Joon star has concluded his testimony, while Heard is expected to take to the witness stand later in the trial.