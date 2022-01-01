Oscar Isaac won't disown X-Men: Apocalypse despite wishing it was a 'better film'

Oscar Isaac won't disown X-Men: Apocalypse despite wishing the end product was a "better film".

The Dune actor, who played mutant En Sabah Nur / Apocalypse in Bryan Singer's 2016 superhero flick, previously claimed that filming the role was "excruciating" due to the extensive make-up and prosthetics required.

While the film received mixed reviews at the box office, Isaac explained in a recent interview with The New York Times that he is now O.K. with the movie and has moved on from the experience.

"No, I don't disown it. I know exactly what I went in there wanting to do and the reasons why. There were these amazing actors involved that I really wanted to work with, (James) McAvoy, and (Michael) Fassbender, and Jennifer Lawrence. I collected X-Men growing up, and I loved Apocalypse, I just found him such a freaky, weird character," he commented.

Isaac went on to insist that he looks back at the time of the shoot "with fondness", and conceded that every project has its risks.

"All these actors I wanted to work with - I can't even see who they are," the 43-year-old continued. "I wish it would have been a better film and that they would have taken care of the character a little better, but those are the risks."

Isaac is currently starring as the titular superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series Moon Knight.