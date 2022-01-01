Peacock will stream all Lionsgate movies started in 2024

Peacock will stream all Lionsgate films from 2024.

The streaming platform - which is owned by NBCUniversal - has reached a multiyear agreement with the studio to air its feature length releases, starting with its 2022 lineup.

The first movie set to land on the service will be Nicolas Cage's latest blockbuster 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent'.

There will be more to follow, including the likes of 'John Wick: Chapter 4', 'Expendables 4', 'Borderlands' and 'Hunger Games' prequel 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'.

Val Boreland - Peacock's Executive Vice President of Content Acquisition - said: "Movies are among the most-streamed titles on Peacock, and we continue to expand our premium film offering from top studios, like Lionsgate, to ensure customers enjoy a steady stream of the biggest and best films to enjoy throughout the year.

"Lionsgate is home to blockbuster franchises from 'John Wick' to the newly announced 'Hunger Games' prequel 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes', and we’re excited to provide viewers an exclusive window to enjoy the Lionsgate slate of feature films across NBCUniversal platforms.???????"

The announcement of the Lionsgate deal comes after Peacock revealed a other high profile projects.

As well as Alan Cumming's 'The Traitors' series, viewers will also be looking forward to Trevor Noah's docuseries 'The Tipping Point', 'Bupkis' - which will be written and executive produced by its star Pete Davidson - and Rian Johnson's 'Poker Face'.

The service is also the US home of the WWE Network, with other series like 'Bel-Air' and the 'Saved By The Bell' revival also proving popular on the platform.