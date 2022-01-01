Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber make red carpet debut at Met Gala

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber made their red carpet debut at the 2022 Met Gala on Monday night.

Abiding by the Gilded Glamour dress code, the Elvis star wore a black custom-made Prada suit to the annual fashion bash, which was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Meanwhile, model Kaia stepped out in a silver silk tulle dress with lace detailing created by the team at Alexander McQueen.

The stars walked up the famous steps separately but were filmed holding hands and sharing a quick kiss as they entered the event.

The couple began dating last December following Kaia's split from Euphoria star Jacob Elordi.

Previously, Austin was in a longterm relationship with actress Vanessa Hudgens.

A source told Page Six at the time, "Kaia thinks Austin is a sweetheart. They're having a lot of fun getting to know each other."

The insider added that Kaia's parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, are "supportive of the relationship and only want to see Kaia happy".