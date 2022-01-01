Blake Lively dazzles in Statue of Liberty-inspired gown at 2022 Met Gala

Blake Lively wowed in a Statue of Liberty-inspired gown at 2022 Met Gala on Monday night.

The Rhythm Section actress, who served as a co-chair of the event alongside her husband Ryan Reynolds, stepped out at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City wearing a show-stopping Versace number.

Blake arrived on the red carpet in a copper tulle column dress featuring heavy embroidery and beading, and after posing for photographers on the famous steps of the museum, had a team of people help her unravel an oversized foiled bow at the waist to reveal a second look in a teal shade.

Speaking to a reporter from The Cut, Blake noted that she wanted to embrace the Gilded Glamour theme by celebrating New York architecture and artistry.

"Instead of looking to fashion to influence the dress, I looked to New York City architecture and classic buildings," she said.

According to a representative for Versace, the ensemble was meant to mirror the transformation of the Statue of Liberty from bronze to oxidised green.

"The long Duchesse train features a hand-painted, foiled, and embroidered celestial map inspired by the 12 zodiac constellations decorating the ceiling of Grand Central Station," they commented. "The original shape of the dress draws inspiration from American designer, Charles James, while art deco shapes recall New York landmarks like the Empire State building."