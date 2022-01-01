Lesley Nicol's husband David Heald dies

Lesley Nicol is mourning the loss of her husband David Heald.

The 68-year-old actress, who is best known for playing cook Mrs. Patmore in Downton Abbey and its follow-up movies, is said to be "devastated" over the death of her husband, a spiritual healer also known as Da'aboth Te'He'Ling.

Her agent Paul Pearson confirmed the news to The Sun in a statement, which reads, "I would like to confirm the passing of Lesley's beloved husband David Heald, known to all his wonderful friends as Da'arboth.

"Da'arboth was an amazing, unique and inspirational man who was always at Lesley's side 'her warrior'... We are all processing this unexpected turn of events and Lesley would like to thank everyone for their loving and kind messages of support."

The exact date and cause of his death has been not disclosed.

Lesley, who married David in 2007, previously told The Guardian that they met at a reiki class he was teaching when she was 50 years old.

"I didn’t see him as a potential husband. He’d had an unhappy breakup and was so low he was almost invisible," she said in 2016. "Slowly, I got to know him and saw what a sweetheart he is. I haven’t always had the pleasure of that in relationships."

She is currently starring in her one-woman autobiographical stage musical How The Hell Did I Get Here? in New York.