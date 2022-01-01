Kylie Jenner honoured late Virgil Abloh with 2022 Met Gala dress

Kylie Jenner paid tribute to the late Virgil Abloh with her dress at the 2022 Met Gala on Monday night.

The reality TV star stepped out at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing an Off-White gown comprised of a bustier and ruffled organza skirt, as well as a veiled "thinking cap".

Taking to Instagram to share several photos of the eye-catching look, Kylie explained that she wanted to pay tribute to the designer, who died at the age of 41 last November.

"Virgil and I were supposed to go to the Met together before it got postponed in 2020. to celebrate V tonight and his incredible legacy truly means the world to me," she wrote. "I'm humbled to wear this dress and honor my talented beautiful friend. we felt you tonight Virgil and love you forever & thank u to the entire @off____white team !!"

In a statement, a representative for Off-White - which Virgil founded in 2013 - explained that make-up entrepreneur's outfit was called the "poetry dress". It was inspired by the final couture gown designed by Virgil that was shown in the Off-White fall/winter 2022 collection runway show.

"Kylie Jenner collaborated closely with the Off-White Atelier on the making of her gown for the 2022 #MetGala to honor her friend and celebrate his legacy," they added.

The outing also marked the first major event Kylie, 24, has attended since welcoming her son in February.