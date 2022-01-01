Meg Ryan to direct and star in romantic comedy What Happens Later

Meg Ryan has signed up to direct and star alongside David Duchovny in the romcom What Happens Later

The actress, a mainstay of romcoms in the '90s, is returning to the genre and will play Willa, who is reunited with her ex-lover Bill, portrayed by The X-Files star, for the first time since their split decades before when they find themselves snowed in at an airport overnight.

Over the course of the evening, Willa and Bill find themselves at first reluctantly drawn together yet compelled to revisit their past, along with what could have been and what might well be again.

The film, described as an "evolved and nostalgic" take on the romantic comedy, is based on the Steven Dietz's play Shooting Star. He co-wrote the movie adaptation with Ryan and playwright/novelist Kirk Lynn.

"To be part of this team, bringing such a popular play to the big screen is a genuine privilege," said Andrew Karpen, chief executive officer of distributor Bleecker Street, reports Variety. "We are beyond fortunate that the project is in the hands of one of the most gifted romantic comedy actors of her generation. Combined with the talent of her co-stars and producers, we are honoured to be on this journey and look forward to sharing the experience with audiences next year."

Production will begin in Bentonville, Arkansas later this year.

What Happens Later marks Ryan's second directorial effort following 2015's Ithaca, a war drama in which she had a small supporting role.