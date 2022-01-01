Dave Chappelle attacked while performing onstage at comedy festival

Dave Chappelle was tackled to the floor by an audience member while performing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The comedian was performing his stand-up set as part of the Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival when a man rushed at him and tackled him to the floor. Video footage taken by spectators shows the attacker running around the stage before he's detained by security.

After the incident, Chris Rock, who performed at the festival earlier in the evening, appeared on stage and joked, "Was that Will Smith?", referencing the infamous moment he got slapped by Smith onstage during the Oscars in March.

Videos posted on social media also show Chappelle joking to the crowd that the perpetrator "was a trans man", following the controversy surrounding the comments he made about the transgender community in his Netflix specials.

During the curtain call at the end of his set, Chappelle thanked actor Jamie Foxx and encouraged him to come onto the stage, and during their conversation, it became apparent the Oscar winner helped out during the incident.

"Whenever you're in trouble, Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff's hat," said Chappelle, according to video footage, to which Foxx replied, "I thought that was part of the show, I didn't know what the f**k..."

The actor then thanked Chappelle for a good show, saying, "Listen, I just want to say, I've had an incredible time. This man is an absolute genius. We've got to make sure we protect him at all times... For every comedian who comes out here, this means everything. You're a genius. You're a legend, I enjoyed myself thoroughly, and we're not going to let nothing happen to you."

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the incident to NBC News Los Angeles and said the attacker was carrying a replica gun that can eject a knife blade "when you discharge it correctly" but it is unclear if he tried to use it.

Chappelle was not injured during the incident while the attacker was taken to the hospital with "superficial injuries".