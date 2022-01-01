Lili Reinhart blasts Kim Kardashian for losing weight to fit into Met Gala dress

Lili Reinhart has blasted Kim Kardashian for going on an extreme diet to fit into Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress for the 2022 Met Gala.



The reality TV star walked the famous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday wearing the crystal-studded gown Marilyn wore when she sang Happy Birthday, Mr. President to President John F. Kennedy in 1962. On the red carpet, Kim explained to reporters that the dress couldn't be altered due to its fragile nature, so she had to lose 16 pounds (seven kilograms) in three weeks.



Although she didn't mention Kim by name, Lili called her out via social media on Tuesday for discussing her extreme diet knowing she's a role model to so many women.



"To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are... because you haven't eaten carbs in the last month...all to fit in a f**king dress?" she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "So wrong. So f**ked on 100s of levels.



"To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly disgusting.



"Please stop supporting these stupid, harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies."



After the 25-year-old was accused of calling out Kim to get attention, she took to Twitter to deny the claims and insist she was simply using her platform to slam "toxic behaviour" in the showbiz industry.