Ray J alleges Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner 'partnered' with him on 2007 sex tape leak

Ray J has alleged Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner agreed to "leak" a sex tape in the mid-2000s.

Last week, the Love & Hip Hop star disputed footage included in the third episode of the new Hulu reality TV series The Kardashians in which Kanye West is seen delivering a briefcase to his ex-wife Kim that contained still-private footage from her relationship with Ray J.

The 41-year-old, real name William Ray Norwood Jr., and Kim originally made the pornographic video in 2002, and the "first" tape was made public in 2007.

"I've sat in the shadows for over 14 years allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade-and-a-half talking about a topic I've never really spoken about," he told DailyMail.com on Wednesday. "I've never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak. It's always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we've always been partners since the beginning of this thing."

Ray J went on to claim that only one tape was ever released, but Kim kept two other videos in a shoe box under her bed.

In addition, he alleged that he hasn't spoken to the TV personality in a decade, but recently direct messaged her to ask that she no longer comment on the matter.

"I don't have a tape to leak. I've never leaked a tape. I don't have a plan to ruin them," Ray J maintained.

Representatives for Kris and Kim have not yet responded to the allegations.