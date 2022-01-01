Kaley Cuoco goes Instagram official with Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco is dating Tom Pelphrey.

The Big Bang Theory actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a series of images, with the slideshow including several selfies of her and the Ozark actor, as well as a cute snap of Tom kissing her on the cheek.

"Life lately," she wrote in the caption, adding: "'The sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.'"

Tom also uploaded a photo of two Polaroid snaps of the new couple to his own Instagram page.

Reacting to the news, Jonathan Van Ness wrote, "Love this for you!!" while Kaley's The Flight Attendant co-star Zosia Mamet added, "PURE JOY. You deserve it all my friend. Love you so much."

Previously, the star was married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 until 2016, and to equestrian Karl Cook from 2018 until their split last September.

And in an interview for the April 2022 issue of Glamour magazine, Kaley insisted she will never be tempted to walk down the aisle once more.

"I will never get married again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover," the 36-year-old declared, before adding that she is still open to finding love. "I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. I believe in love because I've had incredible relationships. I know that they're out there. I like being someone's partner and having that companionship."