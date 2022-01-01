Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp performed cavity search on her while looking for drugs

Amber Heard testified in court on Wednesday that her ex-husband Johnny Depp allegedly performed a cavity search on her in 2013 as he was convinced she was hiding his drugs.



The Aquaman actress took to the witness stand at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia for the first time on Wednesday and made a series of damning allegations about her ex-husband, to whom she was married between 2015 and 2016.



The Pirates of the Caribbean star is suing her for defamation over her 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she called herself a public figure representing domestic abuse. She is also countersuing him.



During her three-hour testimony, Heard alleged that Depp performed the search after he accused her of stealing his cocaine during a trip to an upscale trailer park in California in May 2013.



"I went into the bathroom and as I came out he asked me, 'Where it is?' And how long I've been hiding it. I was like, 'What are you talking about?' He says, 'You know what I'm f**king talking about. Be honest with me. Where are you hiding it?'" she claimed, before alleging that he started patting her down.



"He ripped my dress, the top part of my dress," she alleged, reports ET Canada. "He's grabbing my breasts, he's touching my thighs, he rips my underwear off. He proceeds to do a cavity search. He said he was looking for his drugs, his cocaine, his coke.



"He was telling me, 'We are going to conduct a cavity search'... I just stood there staring at the stupid light. I didn't know what to do. I just stood there. While he did that... I didn't say stop or anything."



Heard fought back tears as she gave her testimony. She also grew emotional when she recalled the first time Depp allegedly hit her when she laughed at his "Wino" tattoo. She claimed she responded by laughing and he slapped her again.



"I knew it was wrong and I had to leave him," Heard said, reports Variety. "That's what broke my heart. I didn't want to leave him."



Depp spent her entire testimony looking down as he sat with his lawyers.



Heard is expected to continue testifying on Thursday.