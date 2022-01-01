Dave Chappelle refuses to allow onstage attack to 'overshadow' comedy festival

Dave Chappelle doesn't want an onstage attack during his stand-up set at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Tuesday to "overshadow the magic" of the event.

The comedian was performing as part of the Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival when a man rushed at him and tackled him to the floor. Security guards detained the suspect, and Jamie Foxx quickly took to the stage to help calm the crowd.

"The performances by Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl were epic and record-breaking and he refuses to allow last night's incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment," his representative said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "Dave Chappelle celebrated four nights of comedy and music, setting record-breaking sales for a comedian at the Hollywood Bowl. This run ties Chappelle with Monty Python for the most headlined shows by any comedian at the Hollywood Bowl, reaching 70,000 fans of diverse backgrounds during the first Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival."

On Wednesday, Los Angeles Police Department officers reported that they had arrested a man named Isaiah Lee in relation to the attack, and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon. A replica handgun that also contained a knife blade was recovered at the Hollywood Bowl.

In relation to the incident, a Netflix spokesperson stated, "We care deeply about the safety of creators and we strongly defend the right of stand-up comedians to perform on stage without fear of violence."

The Netflix Is A Joke festival runs across venues in Los Angeles until 8 May.