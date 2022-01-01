Drew Barrymore hopes to have 'openhearted' interview with Britney Spears

Drew Barrymore has set her sights on interviewing Britney Spears.



During a conversation for the latest issue of Variety, The Drew Barrymore Show host revealed that she would like to invite the popstar to appear on the talk show one day as she believes they can relate to each other due to growing up in the spotlight and other shared experiences.



"We can have a unique conversation," she mused. "There's not a tonne of us out there who have publicly lost our freedom, had breakdowns in front of everyone, become punchlines and fought our way back."



Following a social movement calling for the termination of Britney's controversial 13-year conservatorship, the legal arrangement was terminated last November.



Meanwhile, Drew endured a notoriously troubled childhood, and amid stints in rehab as a teenager, was emancipated from her parents at the age of 14.



And while the mother-of-two admitted that she is still getting into her groove as a TV presenter, she will always be an "open book" on the show.



"Am I going to go out there and be radically different than myself? That would be misleading my kids," the 47-year-old added.