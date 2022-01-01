Amy Schumer 'depressed' over leaked U.S. Supreme Court ruling on abortion

Amy Schumer is "depressed" about a draft opinion suggesting the U.S. Supreme Court is prepared to overturn abortion rights.

Earlier this week, an initial draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked online, with the document indicating that justices are considering overturning Roe v. Wade - the landmark 1973 decision - and Planned Parenthood v. Casey in a pending final decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

Reacting to the news during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday, Schumer she was distracted by the matter.

"I mean, I'm f**king depressed," she commented when host Seth asked how she was.

He then queried, "Why?" to which the Trainwreck actress added, "Not a big deal, just that we are losing all of our rights."

Schumer went on to encourage viewers to voice opinions on the matter.

"I'm wearing our Bans off our Bodies pin, and I was at a protest yesterday. We really need everybody standing up right now - men, women, everybody," the 40-year-old continued. "Sorry I cursed, but God, it's such a bummer. It's not good."

Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization is a case about the constitutionality of a 2018 Mississippi state law that bans abortion after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy. A decision is expected by late June or early July.

A representative for the U.S. Supreme Court confirmed the authenticity of the leaked document on Wednesday, but insisted "it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case".