Kourtney Kardashian upset children didn't attend Travis Barker proposal

Kourtney Kardashian was upset her children weren't there to celebrate after Travis Barker proposed to her last October.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, which aired in the U.S. on Thursday, fans were offered a glimpse of the Blink-182 drummer popping the question to the reality TV star on a beach in Montecito, California.

Afterwards, the happy couple was joined by Kourtney's mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian, as well as Travis's son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23. However, Kourtney's three children - Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven - stayed with their father Scott Disick.

"I do wish that my kids were here. I think it would've made them feel more included in the decision kind of, like part of the surprise," she said during a confessional. "I know that my mom made that decision, and it probably wasn't her best."

Kris went on to explain that she made the call not to have Kourtney's children in attendance due to the logistics of getting them there under "false pretences".

And after speaking to Penelope on the phone, Kourtney revealed that her daughter "took it hard".

"I think it's a big change for her and even though she loves Travis, I think she doesn't know what that means. You know, is that taking me away? I think she doesn't know what it means," the 43-year-old continued.

However, Khloé insisted Kourtney's children will soon understand, and recalled how she felt when Kris married Bruce Jenner, who is now known as Caitlyn, in 1991.

"Penelope is upset. They think they're losing their dad, I don't think they think they're losing their mom. They think their dad is gone and (Travis) is replacing him. When you're a kid, you think you have to pick one, so P's reaction is understandably okay. But there's nothing wrong with Travis. It's the same way we felt about (Caitlyn)," she said, to which Kourtney responded: "Once my dad (Robert Kardashian) was accepting of (Caitlyn), it felt like we could take a deep breath and be friendly with (Caitlyn) and get along with him and not feel bad. I think that it's really important for Scott to be accepting of our relationship so that the kids can feel good."