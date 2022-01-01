Taraji P. Henson to host 2022 BET Awards

Taraji P. Henson is to return as host for the 2022 BET Awards.

The Empire actress will serve as the ceremony's emcee for the second consecutive year at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

"I am honored to return as the host of the BET Awards and share the stage with so many powerful and prolific artists; you can even say it is the 'empire' of Black excellence," she said in a statement. "I can't wait to celebrate Black music, entertainment, and culture with our viewers on what will be one unforgettable night."

The Oscar-nominated actress is the fourth host or hosting team to front the show for two years in a row, with her following in the footsteps of Steve Harvey and Cedric the Entertainer, Mo'Nique, and Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross.

"Taraji P. Henson is the personification of Black excellence, and we are excited to collaborate with the phenomenal multi-talented stage and screen actress to host the ultimate celebration of Black culture again this year," added Connie Orlando, executive vice president of specials, music programming and music strategy at BET.

Taraji has won six BET Awards for Best Actress during her career thanks to films such as Hustle & Flow and Hidden Figures and her TV series Empire.

The 2022 Bet Awards, which celebrate Black excellence in music, acting, sports and other fields of entertainment, will take place on 26 June.