Glenn Close reflects on 'great challenge' of learning Persian for TV show

Glenn Close learned to speak some words in Persian for her new TV show Tehran.

The Wife actress portrays Marjan Montazeri in the second series of the Israeli spy thriller series, which follows a Mossad agent on a mission in Iran's capital.

Featuring dialogue in Hebrew, English, and Persian - known to native Iranian speakers as Farsi - Close was required to learn some of the language for the part.

"It was a great challenge. It has a different sentence structure than English. It's like German - the verb is at the end," she said during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night.

Close went on to read a message to Colbert in Persian, with the note translating to: "You are very funny."

The second season will begin airing on Apple TV+ from Friday.