Elizabeth Olsen always felt 'protected' by sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen always felt "very protected" by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen when she was growing up.

In an interview for Harper's Bazaar U.K., the WandaVision actress reflected on what it was like to be the younger sibling of the twin sisters, who started out as child stars on TV sitcom Full House.

"I always felt that having older twin sisters was an advantage. I felt very clear about how I was going to navigate lots of things because of watching them. I also felt very protected," she shared, noting that both Mary-Kate and Ashley doted on her. "There's something that I'll never experience of that connection, but I feel lucky to be witness to it. I actually think it's an amazing feeling, being the younger sibling to twin sisters. If I was spoiled by one, the other wanted to match it. I loved it."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Elizabeth discussed her decision to pursue acting, and insisted that she was determined to carve out a Hollywood career on her own merits.

"I've always felt that presence, which made me work harder, and maybe have a chip on my shoulder to be over-prepared and disciplined, so I could feel like I was earning it," the 33-year-old continued. "That feeling definitely settled five years into working, but I had this need to be the hardest-working student when I was in school."