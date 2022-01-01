Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp 'kicked her in the back' over James Franco 'affair'

Amber Heard testified in court on Thursday that her ex-husband Johnny Depp "kicked (her) in the back" because he was convinced she was having an affair with James Franco.



The pair are in the midst of a defamation trial over an op-ed Heard wrote in 2018 claiming to be a "public figure representing domestic abuse". Depp argues the article falsely accused him of being abusive and subsequently lost him financial opportunities.



On Heard's second day of testimony, the Aquaman star testified that Depp kicked her during a flight between Boston and Los Angeles in 2014 because he "hated" her working with Franco on The Adderall Diaries.



"He was mad at me for taking the job with James Franco," she alleged. "He hated - hated - James Franco and was already accusing me of kind of secretly having a thing with him in my past since we had done Pineapple Express together."



She claimed that he was drunk and high on the flight, threw objects at her and called her names before allegedly slapping her face - the first time he had allegedly done so "in front of somebody".



"I walk away from him, my back is turned to him and I feel this boot in my back. He just kicked me in the back. I fell to the floor, I caught myself on the floor," she continued. "No one said anything. No one did anything. It's like you could hear a pin drop on that plane."



Elsewhere, Heard contradicted Depp's version of events surrounding a March 2015 incident in Australia in which he severed the top of his finger. The Pirates of the Caribbean star claimed she threw a glass bottle at him, but she testified that she slammed it on the floor. According to The Guardian, the 36-year-old said she did not witness the finger injury because she had been given a sedative to sleep.



She claimed that the incident happened after a fight in which Depp accused her of sleeping with her co-stars Billy Bob Thornton and Eddie Redmayne, allegations she denies. She sensationally alleged that Depp sexually assaulted her with an alcohol bottle during the argument.



According to Heard, after the injury, Depp used his bloody finger to write all over the mansion they were staying in, saying, "It was clear that he was out of his mind. He wrote on a back of a pillow in blood. He wrote on the walls going downstairs."



The court is out on Friday and all of next week so the trial will resume the following week.