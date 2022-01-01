Dave Chappelle's alleged attacker facing four misdemeanour charges

Dave Chappelle's alleged attacker has been slapped with four misdemeanours charges over the incident earlier this week.

Isaiah Lee allegedly ran onto the stage and tackled Chappelle to the floor during the comedian's set at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Police officials said he was carrying a replica gun that can eject a knife blade.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office filed misdemeanour charges against Lee on Thursday.

The charges include battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorised access to the stage area during a performance, and commission of an act that delays an event or interferes with a performer.

City Attorney Mike Feuer announced the charges in a video on Twitter, explaining, "This alleged attack has got to have consequences."

However, a spokesperson has noted felony charges will not be pursued.

Following the incident, the comedian's spokesperson said Chappelle "refuses to allow last night's incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment," referring to his large show. "As unfortunate and unsettling as the incident was, Chappelle went on with the show."