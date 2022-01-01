Diane Keaton and Richard Gere feature in all-star Maybe I Do cast

Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon and Richard Gere will feature in an all-star cast of the romantic comedy 'Maybe I Do'.

Luke Bracey, Emma Roberts and William H. Macy have also been cast in the film which will mark the feature directorial debut of writer and producer Michael Jacobs.

The plot follows Michelle (Roberts) and Allen (Bracey) as they reach a point in their relationship where they are considering what to do next. The pair decide to invite their parents to finally meet and to offer some understanding of how marriage works.

However, the parents already know each other quite well which leads to some very distinct opinions about the value of married bliss.

Endeavor Content are financing and producing the movie with Jacobs, Vincent Newman and Scott Mednick. Keaton, Jennifer Semler, Stephanie Heaton-Harris, Jonathan Montepare and Skyler Mednick are executive producing.

The company are also handling worldwide sales and will be showcasing it at the Cannes market next month.

Jacobs said: "I got to watch this incredible cast playing characters I think people will love seeing them play.

"The difficult choices they have to make about what might be the best rest of their lives is something I am hopeful will resonate strongly with the audience."

Dan Guando and Christopher Slager, from SVP Film Development, added: "We are thrilled to assemble this multi-generational all-star cast to explore a topic everyone can relate to – falling in and out and back in love again.

"Michael Jacobs' poignant script and keen eye bring such joy to this uplifting comedy."