Jack Harlow talks White Men Can't Jump audition process

Jack Harlow tried to be "egoless" during his auditions for 'White Men Can't Jump'.

The 24-year-old rapper is taking on the role previously played by Woody Harrelson in the 1992 original and insisted that he had to work hard to be cast in the movie.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, he said: "You know, I did the work to get it. I put the time in with the script. I sat with it. I considered things. I tried to be egoless during the audition, take notes, do what I had to do. I just want to kill it. I just want to be good and I want to do everything I can to make it good."

And while his casting caused a buzz, Jack insisted his casting was not just a publicity stunt.

He said: "Because it’s either just going to be [that] there was an announcement you were in a movie and nothing else, or you get that and it’s like, ‘Wow, and you brought it. You brought it.’ I’m starting to look at it how I look at the music. It’s my first one, so I care a lot about it."

Sinqua Walls, Lance Reddick, Teyana Taylor and Laura Harrier are also starring in the movie, which is being directed by Calmatic from a script by Kenya Barris and Doug Hall.

Meanwhile, Jack previously admitted he never watched the original movie until he was cast in the reboot.

He told Vogue: "Can I be honest. I was obviously familiar with it, it’s an iconic title and I’ve seen the movie poster, but I didn’t watch it until I got offered the role. I see why it’s a classic."