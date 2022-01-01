Ncuti Gatwa unveiled as new Doctor Who

Ncuti Gatwa is to succeed Jodie Whittaker as the star of Doctor Who.

On Sunday, BBC executives revealed that the Sex Education actor is to portray the Time Lord in the upcoming series of the popular sci-fi TV show.

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and, of course, a little bit scared," he said in a statement. "This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same."

Gatwa, who was born in Rwanda and grew up in Scotland, is the first Black actor to headline the series.

And showrunner Russell T Davies is adamant Gatwa is the perfect addition to the cast.

"The future is here and it's Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars," he praised. "Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It's an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can't wait to get started. I'm sure you're dying to know more, but we're rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie's epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!"

No further details about the forthcoming series were announced.

Whittaker will step down from the role after appearing in a special episode set to air later this year.