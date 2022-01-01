Blac Chyna named as suspect in battery investigation - report

Blac Chyna is reportedly being investigated for battery after allegedly kicking a woman at a Los Angeles bar over the weekend.

According to editors at TMZ, Sequoya King has claimed she was involved in a physical altercation with the model on Friday night.

King told the outlet that the incident began when Chyna - real name Angela White - claimed she had filmed her without permission.

This reportedly led to a verbal dispute, with the 33-year-old allegedly grabbing King's phone and smashing it on the ground before kicking her in the stomach.

King has since filed a battery report with the Los Angeles Police Department. Police investigators have not yet issued a statement on the allegations.

The TV personality recently lost a defamation case against the Kardashian-Jenners, in which she sought over $100 million (£81 million) in damages.