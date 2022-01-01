Eva Mendes reveals her mother 'isn't doing too well'

Eva Mendes has revealed that her mother "isn't doing too well".

While appearing on Today on Friday, the Hitch star accepted co-host Hoda Kotb's well-wishes for a happy Mother's Day over the weekend.

"She's not doing too well right now, so, means a lot to me," Mendes tearfully said of her mother, Eva Perez Suarez. "She's a survivor in every way. Thank you."

Kotb then got up and offered Mendes a hug.

While the actress did not elaborate on her mother's condition, she did speak about how her upbringing has influenced her parenting skills.

Explaining her parenting strategy, Mendes said, "I really took it back to when I was little. My mom was able to be there for me at home until I was about 8 or 9. And those memories for me, that just formed who I was, those years with her.

"And so I just felt lucky enough (to be able to step back from acting), I'm like, 'Damn, I really want this time with them.'"

Mendes shares two daughters - Esmeralda, seven, and Amada, six - with Ryan Gosling.