Michelle Pfeiffer to lead Wild Four O'Clocks cast

Michelle Pfeiffer will play the lead role in 'Wild Four O'Clocks'.

The 64-year-old actress has been tapped to star in the directorial debut from Peter Craig – who penned the script for 'The Batman' and has also worked on 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

The flick tells the story of two young brothers who are placed into the care of their estranged grandmother when their father is sent to prison. She is a larger-than-life woman who quickly has to learn how to take care of the heartbroken boys.

Protagonist Pictures are handling international sales on the movie and will introduce it to buyers at the Cannes market.

The company's head of sales Janina Vilsmaier said: "Launching Craig's directorial debut, which is an uplifting and universal tale of family bonding told through the eyes of a child, in the great tradition of American storytelling, is a huge honour.

"Michelle's magnetism and deeply nuanced performance makes her the perfect choice to lead this heart-warming and inspiring drama."

The star previously explained how she enjoys it when she gets to smoke for a part.

Michelle had to light up again in the movie 'French Exit' despite quitting smoking in 1992 and revealed that she still enjoys a brief puff.

She said: "I quit smoking years ago, yet it's always such a joy to pick up again. I have always liked it, but the cigarettes I use do not contain nicotine or tar, and are not addictive. Finished the movie, finished the party!"

Michelle also discussed being a mature actress in Hollywood and believes there are more parts than there were in the past.

She explained: "Something is changing, there are more opportunities for actresses of my age and for women over 30: maybe not really sexy or leading roles, but interesting."