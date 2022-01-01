Jodie Comer and Sean Bean win acting prizes at BAFTA TV Awards

Jodie Comer and Sean Bean took home the coveted acting prizes at the BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday night.

The Killing Eve star was named Leading Actress for playing Sarah, who gets a job at a care home just before the pandemic strikes, in the hard-hitting TV film Help. While Sean was crowned Leading Actor for his portrayal of inmate Mark Cobden in three-part prison drama Time.

Meanwhile, Jodie's Help co-star Cathy Tyson won Best Supporting Actress, Matthew Macfadyen won Best Supporting Actor for Succession, and Jamie Demetriou and Sophie Willan scored the best comedy performance awards for Stath Lets Flats and Alma's Not Normal, respectively.

It's A Sin, about the HIV/AIDS crisis in '80s London, had the most nominations going into the ceremony but came away empty-handed, with Time winning the Best Mini-Series accolade.

The Must-See Moment award, the only category voted by the public, went to Strictly champion Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice for their silent dance to Clean Bandit's Symphony.

Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa, who was announced as the new Doctor Who on Sunday, made a joke about his casting while presenting an award but lost out on the Best Male Comedy Performance honour.

The 2022 BAFTA TV Awards were hosted by Richard Ayoade at London's Royal Festival Hall.

The main list of winners is as follows:

Leading Actress: Jodie Comer, Help

Leading Actor: Sean Bean, Time

Supporting Actress: Cathy Tyson, Help

Supporting Actor: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme: Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme: Sophie Willan, Alma's Not Normal

Drama Series: In My Skin

Single Drama: Together

Mini-Series: Time

Soap and Continuing Drama: Coronation Street

International: The Underground Railroad

Scripted Comedy: Motherland

Entertainment Programme: Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Comedy Entertainment Programme: The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan

Entertainment Performance: Big Zuu, Big Zuu's Big Eats

Features: Big Zuu's Big Eats

Daytime: The Chase

Must-See Moment: Strictly Come Dancing, Rose and Giovanni's silent dance to Symphony.

Fellowship Award: Billy Connolly