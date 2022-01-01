Elizabeth Olsen wants to grow old as the Scarlet Witch

Elizabeth Olsen wants the Scarlet Witch to grow old.

The 33-year-old star reprises her role as the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) flick 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' and hopes to play an older version of her alter ego in future projects.

Elizabeth told ComicBook.com: "I think fans usually have the best ideas and I genuinely don't know where we go from here and what the limitations are of the MCU because I don't follow what their plans are. I feel like the fans always know what the plans are, even when they're not announced."

The 'Godzilla' star continued: "I do have this image... There are a few images in my head of, I think they're from 'Witches Road', as she's ageing and decaying, while using her power and there's something in that, this older woman, who's ageing from her power, that I'm interested in. And I don't really know what that means, but I kind of would love to be old."

Elizabeth revealed that her character's journey through both the TV series 'WandaVision' and the 'Doctor Strange' sequel was completely unexpected.

She explained: "I mean, it's been a ride that I didn't expect. I got comfortable just taking up a lane and showing just a couple of colours of her and it just helping the story and this film as a whole.

"And then 'WandaVision', I got to be all of the colours of all the rainbows. That was an amazing opportunity, but also an amazing opportunity to remember playfulness and being able to fail and there's such a freedom that we had while filming that has informed me now in how I approach her.

"And so, to be with ('Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', I was at first, when I heard, I was like, 'Really, we do 'WandaVision' and then we do that?'"