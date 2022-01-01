Hugh Jackman and Sam Rockwell land nominations for 2022 Tony Awards

- NEWS
Hugh Jackman and Sam Rockwell have been nominated for the 2022 Tony Awards.
The Greatest Showman star has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for the revival of The Music Man. He will compete against Billy Crystal for Mr. Saturday Night, MJ's Myles Frost, Mrs. Doubtfire's Rob McClure and A Strange Loop's Jaquel Spivey.
Jackman previously won the same award in 2004 for The Boy from Oz and was honoured with a Special Tony Award in 2012.
Oscar-winning star Rockwell has received a nod for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for the revival of American Buffalo. He goes up against Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Adrian Lester for The Lehman Trilogy as well as David Morse for How I Learned to Drive, Ruben Santiago-Hudson for Lackawanna Blues and David Threlfall for Hangmen.
Other notable performance nominees include Ruth Negga for her leading role in Macbeth, Jackman's The Music Man co-star Sutton Foster, Uzo Aduba for the play Clyde's, Phylicia Rashad for Skeleton Crew, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams for their featured roles in the play Take Me Out.
The ceremony promises to be a big night for musicals, as A Strange Loop leads the nominees with 11, closely followed by Michael Jackson jukebox production MJ and Paradise Square with 10.
The 2022 Tony Awards will be hosted by West Side Story Ariana DeBose from the Radio City Music Hall in New York on 12 June.
The main list of nominees is as follows:
Best Musical
Girl From The North Country
MJ
Mr. Saturday Night
Paradise Square
SIX: The Musical
A Strange Loop
Best Play
Clyde's
Hangmen
The Lehman Trilogy
The Minutes
Skeleton Crew
Best Revival of a Musical
Caroline, or Change
Company
The Music Man
Best Revival of a Play
American Buffalo
for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
How I Learned to Drive
Take Me Out
Trouble in Mind
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth
LaChanze, Trouble in Mind
Ruth Negga, Macbeth
Deirdre O'Connell, Dana H.
Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy
Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy
Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy
David Morse, How I Learned to Drive
Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues
David Threlfall, Hangmen
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change
Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset
Sutton Foster, The Music Man
Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square
Mare Winningham, Girl From The North Country
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night
Myles Frost, MJ
Hugh Jackman, The Music Man
Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire
Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Uzo Aduba, Clyde's
Rachel Dratch, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Kenita R. Miller, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew
Julie White, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Kara Young, Clyde's
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Alfie Allen, Hangmen
Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out
Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde's
Michael Oberholtzer, Take Me Out
Jesse Williams, Take Me Out
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Jeannette Bayardelle, Girl From The North Country
Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night
Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man
L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop
Patti LuPone, Company
Jennifer Simard, Company
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Matt Doyle, Company
Sidney DuPont, Paradise Square
Jared Grimes, Funny Girl
John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop
A.J. Shively, Paradise Square
Best Direction of a Play
Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Skin of Our Teeth
Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy
Neil Pepe, American Buffalo
Les Waters, Dana H.
Best Direction of a Musical
Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop
Marianne Elliott, Company
Conor McPherson, Girl From The North Country
Lucy Moss & Jamie Armitage, SIX: The Musical
Christopher Wheeldon, MJ
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Flying Over Sunset (Music: Tom Kitt, Lyrics: Michael Korie)
Mr. Saturday Night (Music: Jason Robert Brown, Lyrics: Amanda Green)
Paradise Square (Music: Jason Howland, Lyrics: Nathan Tysen & Masi Asare)
SIX: The Musical (Music and Lyrics: Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss)
A Strange Loop (Music & Lyrics: Michael R. Jackson).