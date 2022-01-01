Hugh Jackman and Sam Rockwell land nominations for 2022 Tony Awards

Hugh Jackman and Sam Rockwell have been nominated for the 2022 Tony Awards.

The Greatest Showman star has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for the revival of The Music Man. He will compete against Billy Crystal for Mr. Saturday Night, MJ's Myles Frost, Mrs. Doubtfire's Rob McClure and A Strange Loop's Jaquel Spivey.

Jackman previously won the same award in 2004 for The Boy from Oz and was honoured with a Special Tony Award in 2012.

Oscar-winning star Rockwell has received a nod for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for the revival of American Buffalo. He goes up against Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Adrian Lester for The Lehman Trilogy as well as David Morse for How I Learned to Drive, Ruben Santiago-Hudson for Lackawanna Blues and David Threlfall for Hangmen.

Other notable performance nominees include Ruth Negga for her leading role in Macbeth, Jackman's The Music Man co-star Sutton Foster, Uzo Aduba for the play Clyde's, Phylicia Rashad for Skeleton Crew, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams for their featured roles in the play Take Me Out.

The ceremony promises to be a big night for musicals, as A Strange Loop leads the nominees with 11, closely followed by Michael Jackson jukebox production MJ and Paradise Square with 10.

The 2022 Tony Awards will be hosted by West Side Story Ariana DeBose from the Radio City Music Hall in New York on 12 June.

The main list of nominees is as follows:

Best Musical

Girl From The North Country

MJ

Mr. Saturday Night

Paradise Square

SIX: The Musical

A Strange Loop

Best Play

Clyde's

Hangmen

The Lehman Trilogy

The Minutes

Skeleton Crew

Best Revival of a Musical

Caroline, or Change

Company

The Music Man

Best Revival of a Play

American Buffalo

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

How I Learned to Drive

Take Me Out

Trouble in Mind

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth

LaChanze, Trouble in Mind

Ruth Negga, Macbeth

Deirdre O'Connell, Dana H.

Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned to Drive

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy

Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy

Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy

David Morse, How I Learned to Drive

Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues

David Threlfall, Hangmen

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change

Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset

Sutton Foster, The Music Man

Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square

Mare Winningham, Girl From The North Country

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night

Myles Frost, MJ

Hugh Jackman, The Music Man

Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire

Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Uzo Aduba, Clyde's

Rachel Dratch, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Kenita R. Miller, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew

Julie White, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Kara Young, Clyde's

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Alfie Allen, Hangmen

Chuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out

Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde's

Michael Oberholtzer, Take Me Out

Jesse Williams, Take Me Out

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Jeannette Bayardelle, Girl From The North Country

Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night

Jayne Houdyshell, The Music Man

L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop

Patti LuPone, Company

Jennifer Simard, Company

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Matt Doyle, Company

Sidney DuPont, Paradise Square

Jared Grimes, Funny Girl

John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop

A.J. Shively, Paradise Square

Best Direction of a Play

Lileana Blain-Cruz, The Skin of Our Teeth

Camille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy

Neil Pepe, American Buffalo

Les Waters, Dana H.

Best Direction of a Musical

Stephen Brackett, A Strange Loop

Marianne Elliott, Company

Conor McPherson, Girl From The North Country

Lucy Moss & Jamie Armitage, SIX: The Musical

Christopher Wheeldon, MJ

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Flying Over Sunset (Music: Tom Kitt, Lyrics: Michael Korie)

Mr. Saturday Night (Music: Jason Robert Brown, Lyrics: Amanda Green)

Paradise Square (Music: Jason Howland, Lyrics: Nathan Tysen & Masi Asare)

SIX: The Musical (Music and Lyrics: Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss)

A Strange Loop (Music & Lyrics: Michael R. Jackson).