Simon Pegg and Minnie Driver cast in Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose

Simon Pegg and Minnie Driver have been cast in 'Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose'.

The two stars are leading the way in Adam Sigal's upcoming dark comedy - which has already entered production in Leeds, UK - which is based on true events.

The film will follow Hungarian-American psychoanalyst Nandor Fodor (Pegg) - known as the father of parapsychology - on his hunt for the real Tlaking Mongoose called 'Gef'.

Driver is set to play his assistant Anne, who joins him on his journey.

The likes of Tim Downie, Ruth Connell, Paul Kaye, Gary Beadle and Drew Moerlin have also been confirmed as part of the cast.

Sigal said in a statement: "Nandor Fodor and The Talking Mongoose is such a unique story that I couldn’t believe it was true.

“There’s nobody else other than Simon who could embody this character and take us on this insane journey and I can’t wait to get started.”

Sasha Yelaun and Dominic Burns will serve as producers alongside Karl Hall and Matt Williams for Future Artists Entertainment, while fan-owned entertainment company Legion M will be executive producers alongside Tip-Top Productions, Chelsea Newell, James Di Giacomo, Danny Bohnen, Rob McGillivray and Ben Stranahan.

Yelaun added: "The reason I love working with Adam is he comes up with fresh ideas and original content, which is rare to find.

“I see a lot of remakes, this is not one of them and it’s exciting to bring amazing stars to the table that feel the same such as Simon and Minnie.

"I’m excited to see them in action together and watch Adam deliver another cerebral movie that makes you think.”

And Legion M's co-founder and president Jeff Annison said: "Our shareholders have made it made it clear they value original stories and storytellers.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with Adam, Simon, and Minnie to bring this wildly imaginative story to the big screen.”