Halle Berry to lead upcoming thriller Mother Land

Halle Berry has signed on to star in Mother Land, an upcoming thriller movie.



The Moonfall actress will lead a yet-to-be-announced cast in the movie, which will be directed by The Hills Have Eyes filmmaker Alexandre Aja.



According to Deadline, Mother Land will follow a mother and her twin sons, who have been tormented by an evil spirit for years. When one of the boys questions whether the evil is real, the family's sacred bond is broken, and it becomes a fight for survival.



The film is set to be helmed by Lionsgate, with Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Dan Levine from Stranger Things production company 21 Laps onboard to produce alongside Aja. Berry and Holly Jeter will executive produce.



The script was written by Kevin Coughlin and Ryan Grassby.



Lionsgate Production President Erin Westerman said of the project, "We're so thrilled to be working again with Halle and Alex. Halle is a force on screen - she's the perfect person to convey the psychological terror of this mother trying to protect her family.



"And who better than Alex to ratchet up the tension. Powerhouse producers 21 Laps are going to deliver an elevated thriller that will keep audiences on the edge of their seat."



Mother Land is expected to begin production in 2023. International sales will begin this month at the Cannes Film Festival.