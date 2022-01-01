Denise Richards reunites with daughter Sami to celebrate Mother's Day

Denise Richards celebrated Mother's Day with her daughter Sami Sheen on Sunday.

During an interview for SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live in February, the Real Housewives alum revealed she had a "strained relationship" with her eldest child and that the 18-year-old was living with her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen.

However, Denise and Sami are now on better terms and had dinner together at a restaurant in California over the weekend.

"happy mother's day !! i love u so much mom. u have no idea how grateful i am to have u in my life (sic)," Sami captioned a series of photos of the pair outside of the venue.

In response, Denise thanked her daughter for an "amazing" day, and noted that her late mother Joni Richards would have appreciated the gesture.

"It means a lot to me. I know nana was at dinner with us she would never miss one of her favorite restaurants. Thank you & I love you so much," she added.

Denise also shares 16-year-old Lola with Charlie, and adopted 10-year-old Eloise in 2011.