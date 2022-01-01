Jesse Williams trends after nude footage from Broadway show leaks online

Footage of Jesse Williams appearing nude during a scene for the Broadway play Take Me Out has leaked online.

The Grey’s Anatomy actor stars as Darren Lemming in the revival of the show, which follows a gay baseball player coming out to his teammates and the press. Williams has landed a Tony Award nomination for his performance.

Despite audience members being required to keep devices in sealed cases throughout the duration of the play staged at the Hayes Theater, a video of a completely nude Williams began circulating on the Internet on Monday.

Neither the actor nor the show organisers have made a statement on the footage.

However, the leaked video has caused the Williams to trend on Twitter and also sparked an interest in ticket sales.

“I haven't been to a Broadway show in years. I guess now is a good time to start back up,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Currently securing tix to see Jesse Williams on Broadway. Yes I live in LA, so what?!”

Last month, Williams admitted he was initially “terrified” of Take Me Out’s nude scenes.

“I asked to be terrified. I asked to do something that was scary and challenging and made me earn it and made me feel alive and not comfortable,” he commented to Page Six.

The 40-year-old is also currently promoting his upcoming film Secret Headquarters.