Scream 6 cast: Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding all returning

Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding are returning for 'Scream 6'.

The quartet - who appeared in this year's revival of the classic horror franchise - will be back to play Tara, Sam, Mindy and Chad respectively, with the film set to be released on March 31, 2023.

The movie will see the four survivors of the most recent Ghostface killins flee Woodsboro as they look to start a new chapter in their lives.

Directors Radio Silence (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett) will be back for the sequel, while James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick are co-writing the screenplay.

As reported by Deadline, Spyglass Media and Paramount have revealed the stars will reprise their roles in the movie.

The news comes after Courteney Cox previously confirmed she will be back as reporter Gale Weathers.

Speaking in March, she said: "I got the script yesterday. I haven't read it yet, I just got it...

"I'm excited to read it, and I know they're gonna start filming I think in June, in Canada. I don't know if I'm supposed to say anything."

She quipped: "Let me tell you the killer!"

The sixth movie was announced earlier this year by Paramount and Spyglass, who said: "We are tremendously grateful to the fans around the world who enthusiastically received our film.

"We can't wait for audiences to see what Radio Silence, writers Jamie and Guy and Project X [Entertainment] have in store for our Woodsboro family."

The directors added: "Working with such a wonderful and talented family of creators – and in the lineage Wes [Craven] and Kevin [Williamson] so expertly built – has been the thrill of a lifetime and we're so excited to bring the next chapter in the Scream saga to life."

And Neve Campbell has revealed she had been approached to return as Sidney Prescott.

Back in February, she said: "They have approached me. There's no script yet. There is a draft coming in soon is what I was told.

"Actually, I was supposed to call a producer yesterday, because he wanted to talk to me about what's going on."