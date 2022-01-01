Martin Freeman would "consider" directing a movie.

The 50-year-old actor - who is known for his roles in classics such as 'Shaun of the Dead' and 'Love Actually' - admitted that he can often relate to the director on set and can see himself taking the reins of a film at some point.

He said: "It’s something that I would consider. I do think about it. I change with it, really. Sometimes when I’m on set and I see what a director does, I look at it and go, “Yeah, I could do that. I’d be right with this part of it."

However, the 'Black Panther'star went on to admit that directors have to deal with "endless questions" that he is unsure he has the "mental bandwidth" for but remains hopeful that if his confidence improves, he could take charge of a film.

He told Collider: "But then, there are other parts of directing that I’m still not sure I’d have the mental bandwidth for, just with the endless questions and how you have to be across everything. I know I would enjoy the bits where I’m rehearsing with actors. I don’t know how good I’d be at the other stuff, or how much I’d enjoy that stuff. But never say never. If I get the confidence to think I could do it, then maybe so."

Meanwhile, Martin is set to return to his role as Everett Ross in MCU movie 'Black Panther 2' and admitted that he "loves" playing the character because he is a "good guy."

He said: "I was in and out of [filming] quite quickly, I think. But I like playing Everett Ross. He’s a very fun character to play. He’s nicely simpatico for the story. He’s a good guy.