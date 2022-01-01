Josh Brolin teases third Sicario movie

Josh Brolin has hinted that a third 'Sicario' movie could be made.

The 54-year-old star played CIA officer Matt Graver in the 2015 action flick and the sequel 'Sicario: Day of the Soldado' and revealed that a third film has been "written and rewritten" and could still head into production.

Josh told The Hollywood Reporter: "I just don't know when we'll do it. We may be 80. But it's very much at the forefront of all of our minds. It's been written and it's been rewritten. So it's out there.

"We think it deserves a third one if we can make it in the way that we want to make it. So don't give up!"

Josh reunited with 'Sicario' director Denis Villeneuve on last year's sci-fi epic 'Dune' and felt that the filmmaker created a relaxed atmosphere on set.

The 'American Gangster' star explained: "'Dune' was just bigger and more relaxed. It could be very intense, but it was loose, too. With 'Blade Runner 2049', it was slated to do very well, but then the movie came out and it didn't do so well. So I think there was a little vulnerability there, and sometimes that can help."

Josh continued: "It was like the Coens doing 'No Country for Old Men' having just done two very big movies, one with (George) Clooney ('Intolerable Cruelty') and one with Tom Hanks ('The Ladykillers'). It's this kind of base viscera, and I think there was some of that going on with Denis and 'Dune'.

"He and I have a good time. There's a real brotherhood there. I'm very lucky because I love that man very much, and it just turns out that he's also an amazing filmmaker."