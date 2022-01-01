Selma Blair reveals she has been raped 'multiple times'

Selma Blair candidly reveals in her new memoir that she has been raped "multiple times".

In her autobiography Mean Baby, the Cruel Intentions actress opens up about her decades-long alcohol addiction, which began at the age of seven, and how her alcohol abuse escalated in her teens and twenties.

She revealed that she has been raped "multiple times" as she was "too drunk" to say no, and recalled one incident which occurred during a college spring break trip after a day of drinking.

"I don't know if both of them raped me. One of them definitely did," she writes in the memoir, reports People. "I made myself small and quiet and waited for it to be over. I wish I could say what happened to me that night was an anomaly, but it wasn't. I have been raped, multiple times, because I was too drunk to say the words 'Please. Stop.' Only that one time was violent. I came out of each event quiet and ashamed."

The 49-year-old told People that she had never spoken about those sexual assaults with anyone except her therapist and writing about them made her realise the trauma she's been through.

"My sense of trauma was bigger than I knew. I did not realise that assault was so central in my life," the star explained. "I had so much shame and blame. I'm grateful I felt safe enough to put it on the page. And then can work on it with a therapist and with other writing, and really relieve that burden of shame on myself."

Selma has been sober since 2016.

Mean Baby will be released on 17 May.