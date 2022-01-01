Chrishell Stause reassures 'worried' fans G Flip romance is 'such a beautiful mix'

Chrishell Stause has addressed fans who were "worried" about her romance with G Flip.

After the latest series of her Netflix show Selling Sunset aired, the TV personality took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to provide "context that was missing" surrounding how her relationship with the Australian musician was depicted on the show.

"At this point, I think some of you are confused or worried," Chrishell began.

During the reunion episode, the real estate agent revealed she and the singer were dating, spoke about her sexuality, and discussed her previous relationship with Jason Oppenheim.

Explaining further, she said, "As I said on the show, you don't get to choose when you come into someone's life."

Chrishell noted there are some stark differences in what she and G Flip want out of their relationship.

"In this current situation with G ... yes, I wish we were in the same stage in our life and wanted the same things, but that doesn't diminish the deep connection that we have made," the 40-year-old told her followers.

She added that though some fans may not "understand or agree" with Chrishell and G Flip's relationship due to the singer's non-binary identity, Chrishell herself is confident in the romance.

"For me, it is about the person. It is about their heart. I am attracted to masculine energy and I don't really care about what the physical form is," she concluded. "With G, they identify as non-binary... I personally find (it) such a beautiful mix and it's probably why we did connect on such a deep level so quick."