Rebel Wilson confirms she is 'happily' in a relationship

Rebel Wilson has updated fans on her relationship status.

During an appearance on the U Up? podcast that aired on Wednesday, the Pitch Perfect actress revealed she is "happily" dating a new suitor.

"I am now happily in a relationship," she shared, crediting a mutual friend for setting her up with the love interest. "This was a friend's setup. I was on and off on the Raya (celebrity dating) app, but this was a friend setup. He had known both of us for at least five years and he thought we would hit it off - and then we did!"

Rebel went on to note that "meeting someone from a trusted source" was great because she "can trust that they are who they say they are, which is something that you don't really know on the apps".

Elsewhere in the conversation, Rebel reflected on her "year of love" back in 2019, when she challenged herself to go out and meet new people.

"I deliberately wanted to push myself to a whole date a bunch of people and gain that experience, which I know is not normal, but it really helped me find out what I liked and what I didn't like," the Australian star explained. "I was a fun thing...I said no to nobody. I went on some dates with some billionaires and then also with some people who had nothing, it was the full spectrum of people."

Rebel previously dated Jacob Busch from late 2019 until February 2021.