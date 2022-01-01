Zac Efron keen to appear in High School Musical reboot

Zac Efron is open to appearing in a reboot of High School Musical.

The actor rose to prominence in 2006 when he appeared as Troy Bolton in the hit Disney Channel movie, and went on to reprise the role in two sequels.

During a recent interview for E! News, Zac was asked whether he would consider returning to the franchise, and he insisted he would.

"Of course, of course," the 34-year-old smiled. "I mean, to have an opportunity in any form to go back and work with that team would be so amazing. My heart is still there. That would be incredible. I hope it happens."

High School Musical 4 has long rumoured to be in the works, but there have been no updates from Disney producers for several years.

Meanwhile, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote his new movie Firestarter on Wednesday, host Ellen questioned Zac whether he had fatherhood on his mind as a result of the sci-fi film's storyline in which he plays a dad.

"When we started filming the movie, I had a two-week quarantine ... and when I got out of quarantine, we started filming that Monday, so it was a pretty quick intro into the film, and all of a sudden, I had this daughter in front of me. We had a pretty heavy dad-daughter scene right off the bat, and I realised I was drastically underprepared for this part. I didn't know what I was doing," he recalled, adding: "I think that was a healthy dose to put me off for as long as necessary. I have a little bit more growing to do, probably. I don't know what to say."

Firestarter is set to be released in the U.S. on 13 May.