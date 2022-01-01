A Simple Favor sequel is in the works

A sequel to 'A Simple Favor' is in development.

Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively are set to reprise their roles from the first film with Paul Feig also returning to direct.

The original 2018 film followed a blogger (Kendrick) as she attempted to solve the disappearance of her mysterious and elegant friend from their small town. The movie was based on Darcey Bell's 2017 book of the same name and proved to be a critical and commercial hit.

Jessica Sharzer is returning to write and executive produce the project while Feig and Laura Fischer will produce for Feigco Entertainment.

The director previously explained how the original movie mixes elements of a thriller with some moments of humour.

Paul said: "They're not really jokes. It's more that the stakes and the tension are so high in a thriller that it's fun to kind of have extreme characters and quirky moments. And then you sort of laugh at people's reactions to what they're going through."

The 'Bridesmaids' director also revealed that he was "religious" about thriller elements being included in the movie.

He said: "I wanted it to be a thriller, first and foremost. I was very religious about that aspect of it. I just wanted that storytelling to be accurate and work, so that you're on the edge of your seat and you're surprised.

"But I also wanted it to be fun at the same time too, which means you can have a few laughs while you're watching."