Kim Kardashian claims Kanye West was upset when she wore 'Marge Simpson' outfit to event

Kim Kardashian has claimed Kanye West told her she resembled cartoon character Marge Simpson in a dress she wore to an awards bash last year.

During episode five of Hulu series The Kardashians, the reality TV star discussed how she often feels nervous to put her own outfits together because her ex-husband styled all of her looks for years.

Reflecting on the brown leather Fendi dress and gloves she sported to the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards in November, Kim told her sister Kourtney Kardashian that Kanye didn't approve of the outfit and compared it to the dress worn by The Simpsons' matriarch.

"I got to a point where I would ask his advice for everything down to what I wear. Even now I'm having panic attacks, like, 'What do I wear?'" she questioned, before revealing that Kanye oversaw her outfits for her Saturday Night Live appearance in October but she chose her own look for the Innovator Awards. "He called me afterwards. He told me my career is over and then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Kim acknowledged that she was ready to move on when she filed to divorce Kanye in February 2021, but her ex was refusing to sign the papers at the time.

"I don't know, I ask him all the time. He says he will and then he's like, 'Well, I don't want a divorce, so I'm not going to sign them,'" the 41-year-old explained. "I'm always super protective of Kanye and not sharing a lot of the negative things that have happened just because he's not here doing the show. Also, if I do something on a reality show, then it's (like), 'How dare she talk about it?' and then he can do it in a song and that's so creative and expressive. It's always, like, two different sides are being expressed two different ways and one is respected and one's not."

Kim and Kanye, who share four children, were both declared legally single in March. The SKIMS founder is now dating comedian Pete Davidson.