Ezra Miller's arrest video made public

A video of Ezra Miller's recent arrest has been released online.



Bodycam footage, obtained by TMZ, was taken as The Flash star was arrested for disorderly conduct outside of a karaoke bar in Hawaii on 28 March.



A statement from officials at the Hawaii Police Department alleged Miller "began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts. The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times."



In the video, the actor - who uses they/them pronouns - can be heard telling their side of the story.



"I got assaulted and I started filming. Let me show you the video. I got assaulted in this bar, twice in a row. I film myself when I get assaulted for NFT crypto art," the 29-year-old said.



After an officer confirmed Miller was being arrested for disorderly conduct, the New Jersey native replied, "I was assaulted. You understand that, right?"



They continued, "The guy at that bar declared himself as a Nazi... I have it on film, and he attacked me."



Miller objected to the process of their arrest, saying, "I claim my Fourth Amendment rights to not be searched and seized on no probable cause, that you will not be able to offer in a court of law. I claim my Fourth Amendment rights to not be searched and seized.



"I claim my Ninth Amendment rights to not be unlawfully persecuted for a crime of no designation. Disorderly conduct means something I am un-guilty of."



Miller was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment. Representatives for the actor have not yet commented on the footage.