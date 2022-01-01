Jason Momoa apologises for taking photos inside Sistine Chapel

Jason Momoa has apologised for taking pictures inside of the Sistine Chapel.



The Aquaman star visited the religious site within Vatican City, Rome earlier this week while on location filming Fast X - the latest instalment of the Fast & Furious movie franchise.



Jason posted several photos on Instagram of himself admiring Michelangelo's famous frescos - despite the fact visitors are banned from taking photos and videos within the building.



Following backlash from fans online, the actor issued an apology via social media on Saturday.



"If you ever felt that I disrespected your culture, it wasn't my intention," he said in a video. "I was very respectful and I asked for permission for what I thought would be O.K. I would never want to do anything to disrespect someone's culture. If I did, I apologise. It was not my intention. I paid to have that private moment and gave a nice donation to the church. I love you. I'm sorry if I offended you."



Jason captioned his original post, "I LOVE YOU ITALY what a beautiful start to our day off enjoying ROMA."



However, many followers quickly pointed out that visitors are "forbidden" from taking photos in the Sistine Chapel and some other areas of the Vatican museums.



"I thought it was forbidden to take pictures at the Sistine Chapel. It WAS, two weeks ago, when we visited. So disrespectful," one fan wrote, while another added: "A little part of us screams inside when we see people touch artwork."